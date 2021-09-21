Air Canada resumes flights to India after four-month COVID-induced break

After a four-month long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada has resumed operations to India. Responding to a passenger’s query on Twitter, Canada’s largest airline confirmed the development. A user named Ameya Gupte shared a flight radar graph showing an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Delhi and tweeted, “@AirCanada just noticed AC42 is enroute from YYZ to DEL. Are you resuming direct flights from India? I am waiting to book DEL YYZ for December. Please let me know.” As per this radar, Air Canada AC42 is expected to land in Delhi tonight.

Hello Ameya, yes, the route is resuming. More information to follow here: https://t.co/gxakBcYSqv /Frank — Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 20, 2021

Air Canada operations to India are taking place under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement that India has signed with Canada and other 27 countries. Passengers who plan to travel to Canada should carry an RT-PCR test that must be taken 18 hours before departure. “The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre and Lounge across from Terminal 3 Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi,” Air Canada website read.

It further stated that no tests from any other clinics within India will be accepted even if passengers are connecting from a different city. The website also mentioned that you can also travel in case you provide proof a certified positive PCR test result, which needs to be obtained in a third country, taken between 14-18 days prior to your scheduled departure. In this case, one needs to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least a fortnight.

