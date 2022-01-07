Amid COVID surge, Govt reviews preparedness of oxygen infra with states, UTs

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with States and UTs on Friday to review the preparedness status of oxygen infrastructure for timely and effective management of the COVID19 pandemic. The equipment under review included ventilators, PSA/Oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID cases, Bhushan emphasised that it is the primary responsibility of States and UTs to ensure all oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation.

During the meeting States and UTs were urged to ensure full and optimal utilisation of the ECRP-II (Emergency COVID Response Plans-II) fund via daily review.

Under ECRP-II, funds are also made available for installing Liquid Medical Oxygen [LMO] tanks and Medical Gas Pipeline Systems [MGPS]. "States are required to make them operational and secure approval from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization [PESO] in respect of LMO tanks," read an official statement.

The health secretary also urged the concerned states to commission Pressure Swing Adsorption(PSA) oxygen plants being set up under the state's own funds and CSR funds on a war-footing through daily reviews.

States have been requested to also ensure that mock drill of the PSA plants are carried out to ensure that oxygen flow at the patient bedside adheres to adequate purity, recommended outlet pressure with no leakages.

In addition, flowmeters must be tested and remain in a functional state. States have also been directed to also monitor installation of PSA plants in private hospital facilities and Medical College Hospitals.

Bhushan also emphasised that states need to ensure that the delivered ventilators are quickly installed and commissioned at the designated field health facilities.

In the meeting, it was pointed out that the Health Ministry had started the National Oxygen Stewardship Program on December 22, last year. Bhushan has stated that States need the technical training of equipment operators is completed across the country.

States have also been asked to maintain a state of alertness to ensure adequate buffer stock of drugs. They were urged to update buffer stock details with government hospitals as well as with Medical Colleges on the Drugs and Vaccine Distribution Management System [DVDMS] portal.

