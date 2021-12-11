Amid Omicron alarm, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 2 days; large gatherings banned

As Omicron cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai for 48 hours (Saturday and Sunday).

The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed to curb further spread of the COVID-19 variant prohibiting rallies, protests, marches or processions of people or vehicles.

"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," the order stated said. Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated.

As many as seven new cases of the new strain were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. A three-year-old from Pune was among these cases.

Three of the seven cases were reported from Mumbai, and four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, according to state health department.

All three Mumbai patients are males aged 25, 37 and 48, with an international travel history to South Africa, Tanzania, and the UK. With this, the country now has a total of 32 Omicron cases.