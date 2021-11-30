Amid Omicron scare, here's how Delhi govt is ramping up health infra

Amid growing concerns regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Delhi government is ramping up the health infrastructure of the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Tuesday that the government has prepared 30,000 oxygen beds including 10,000 ICU beds.

"We hope Omicron doesn't come to India, but we need to be prepared as responsible governments," said Kejriwal after attending a meeting with officials on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister added that besides the beds already prepared, 6,800 ICU beds are currently under construction. He explained that these will be ready by February 2022. Kejriwal added that Delhi will soon have 17,000 beds.

"We've made arrangements for preparing 100 oxygen beds each in every Municipal ward on a 2-week notice - so 27,000 oxygen beds can be prepared in short notice," noted Kejriwal.

He conveyed that there are 32 types of medicines that are used during COVID-19 treatment. The state government is ordering a buffer stock of two months so that there is no shortage of medicines.

"Combining all hospitals in Delhi, we've around 750 MT oxygen capacity. Extra storage capacity of 442 MT prepared. PSA plants set up-Delhi generates 121 MT oxygen. Ordered installation of telemetry devices on all oxygen tanks to know availability of oxygen per minute in each," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in South Africa last week. The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1529 as a 'variant of concern'.

The new variant has been labelled by scientists to be far more virulent than the Delta strain that battered India during the second wave of the pandemic. It is expected to have an alarmingly high number of mutations that might make Omicron more resistant to vaccines, induce more severe symptoms, and increase transmissibility.

In an effort to contain the new variant, several countries have already imposed travel bans, especially for those coming from countries in southern Africa.

