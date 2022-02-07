Assam to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions from 15 Feb: CM

As COVID-19 cases in the state witness a decline, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that his government has decided to withdraw all virus-related restrictions, including night curfew, from February 15, adding that "life will be normal."

"In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, we've decided to withdraw all restrictions from February 15," the CM said in a press conference. However, he added that protocols for use of masks and sanitizers shall continue.

He also requested eligible high school and HSLC students to complete their vaccination before the start of their exams.

Meanwhile, Assam registered a decline in new COVID-19 positive cases for the sixth day on Sunday with 256 fresh infections raising the caseload to 7,21,380, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The number of coronavirus deaths during the day also came down to 12 from 16 on Saturday. A total of 6,561 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

The 256 new cases were detected from 10,691 sample tests done during the day, with the day’s positivity rate being 2.39 per cent.

During the press conference Sarma also informed that in order to discourage forcible donations from the business persons, the state will provide a special grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to all Rongali Bihu Celebration Committees of the state who have been holding Bihu functions within first 7 days of the month of Bohag for at least past 10 years.

Moreover, in keeping with our commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure, the state has taken a host of initiatives, including setting up of Integrated DC Office in all district headquarters, stadiums, convention centres, shifting of district jails, faceless citizen centric services, etc, he added.