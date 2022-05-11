At least 80% COVID cases missed in Government reporting in Delhi-NCR: Survey

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR may be only 20 per cent of the actual caseload at best, with 80 per cent or higher cases getting missed in government data, found a new survey by Local Circles, a community-based platform.

The survey found that out of the one in three people that did take the COVID test, 42 per cent took the antigen test which makes it difficult for authorities to track, root cause, respond and manage the pandemic in case of a more severe COVID variant emerges in the coming months.

The survey asked 11,235 respondents “When you or someone in the family was unwell in April or May, do you/they take any type of COVID test?” In response, 66 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents said “No”. About 22 per cent said “Yes, once”, and another 12 per cent said, “Yes, multiple times”. The survey responses indicated that two in three families did not take the COVID test.



In another question to 12,422 individuals who had one or more members of their household unwell in April and May, 27 per cent suffered from “Fever”, 32 per cent said “Sore throat or Cough”, 14 per cent said “Cold or Congestion”, 23 per cent said “Fatigue or body ache”, 27 per cent said “Stomach ache, diarrhoea, nausea”, 9 per cent said “Breathing difficulties”, and 5 per cent said “Uneasiness”.





Over 55 per cent of Delhi-NCR families have had one or more members in the family down with one or more of these COVID symptoms in April and the first 10 days of May. In contrast, in a typical year pre-COVID, 15-20 per cent of families have someone who is unwell in the summer months, the survey noted.

The survey said that the data from last week’s report found that of those who took the COVID test in Delhi-NCR, 42 per cent only took the at-home Rapid Antigen Test, which translates into only 19 per cent of respondents with symptoms taking an RT-PCR test.

"This could be extrapolated to say that of those with COVID symptoms in Delhi-NCR, only 19 per cent are coming under any kind of Government data and 81 per cent are getting missed out," the survey stated.

