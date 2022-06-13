Beijing tests millions to prevent 'developing' COVID cluster at 24-hour bar

Authorities in China's capital Beijing on Monday raced to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar known for cheap liquor and big crowds, with millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns. The outbreak of 228 cases linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had just reopened as curbs in Beijing eased last week, highlights how hard it will be for China to make a success of its "zero COVID" policy as much of the rest of the world opts to learn how to live with the virus.

The re-emergence of infections is also raising new concerns about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. China is only just shaking off a heavy blow from a two-month lockdown of Shanghai, its most populous city and commercial nerve center, that also roiled global supply chains. "Epidemic prevention and control are at a critical juncture," a Beijing health official, Liu Xiaofeng, told a news conference on Monday, adding that the outbreak linked to the bar in the city's biggest district Chaoyang was "still developing".

Authorities have described the outbreak as "ferocious" and "explosive" and said people infected live or work in 14 of the capital's 16 districts. Drinking and dining in most of Beijing's establishments only resumed on June 6 after more than a month in which the city of 22 million enforced curbs including urging people to work from home and shutting malls and parts of the transport system.

Chaoyang kicked off a three-day mass testing campaign among its roughly 3.5 million residents on Monday. About 10,000 close contacts of the bar's patrons have been identified, and their residential buildings put under lockdown. Some planned school reopenings in the district have been postponed.

Queues snaked around testing sites on Monday for more than 100 meters, according to Reuters' eyewitnesses. Large metal barriers have been installed around several residential compounds, with people in hazmat suits spraying disinfectant. Other nearby businesses under lockdown included Paradise Massage & Spa parlor. Police tape and security staff blocked the entrance to the parlor on Sunday and authorities said a handful of people would be locked in temporarily for checks.

SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES

Last week, as dine-in curbs were lifted, Heaven Supermarket Bar, modeled as a large self-service liquor store with chairs, sofas, and tables, reclaimed its popularity among young, noisy crowds starved of socializing and parties during Beijing's COVID restrictions.

The bar, where patrons check aisles to grab anything from local heavy spirits to Belgian beer, is known among Beijing revelers for its tables plastered with empty bottles, and customers falling asleep on sofas after midnight. Officials have not commented on the exact cause of the outbreak, nor explained why they are not yet reinstating the level of curbs seen last month.

The state-backed Beijing Evening News wrote on Monday that the outbreak was caused by loopholes and complacency in epidemic prevention, and said that if it grows, "consequences could be serious, and would be such that nobody would want to see". China's commercial hub Shanghai endured weeks of lockdown and COVID curbs that were only lifted at the start of the month.

There was relief among its residents on Monday after mass testing for most of its 25 million people at the weekend saw only a small rise in daily cases. But frustrations have continued to simmer about the damage the lockdown caused, especially to residents' livelihoods.

On Monday, shopkeepers in the city center held up signs and shouted demands for rent refunds, according to videos widely posted on Chinese social media. The rare protest had dissipated by the time Reuters visited on Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence in the area.