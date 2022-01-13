Bengaluru to declare apartments with over 3 COVID cases as 'containment zone'

In order to check the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in the city, Bengaluru's civic body issued an updated advisory to housing societies/apartment complexes. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday released an order stating that an entire apartment complex will be declared 'containment zone' for a minimum of seven days if more than three COVID-19 cases are reported there. Apart from this, it also added that all residents will be tested and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

Here are the containment strategies according to BBMP's latest guidelines:

If more than three cases are reported within the apartment complex, 100 mt perimeter, floor above and below, or the complete block, then the apartment complex shall be declared as a "Containment Zone" for a minimum of seven days. In case of smaller apartments, the complete apartment will be declared a containment zone.

Following are the considerations for CZ (containment zone) within the RWA:

1. If one case in each floor, individual houses in those floors.

2. If 3 cases in one floor, then the complete floor.

3. If 10 cases in a tower, either single floor or multiple floors, complete tower.

4. If 50 cases in an apartment complex of 50-100 households: I00 cases in an apartment complex of over 100 households, then complete apartment complex.

If in case a positive case is reported in the community, RWA and residents shall cooperate with surveillance activities, the order added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389.

The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday. Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 93,099. There were 1,541 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,68,002, the health department bulletin said.