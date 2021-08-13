scorecardresearch
Bharat Biotech gets DCGI's nod to conduct phase 2/3 trial of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine

"This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India," the Union ministry of science said

BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine

Bharat Biotech has received drug regulator's nod to conduct phase 2-3 clinical trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the Union ministry of science said on Friday.

"This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India," the ministry said.  

"BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. BBIL has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA," it added.

(This is a developing story, will be updated shortly)

