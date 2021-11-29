Bharat Biotech to begin Covaxin exports to additional countries from Dec

Bharat Biotech has said that it will begin the exports of Covaxin to additional countries from December. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker stated that it has executed the long pending export orders during November.

“Bharat Biotech has commenced exports of Covaxin. Long pending orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months. With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December,” Bharat Biotech said in an announcement.

The vaccine maker also thanked the Centre for approving exports and ensuring that Covaxin is an important part of the global fight against this pandemic.

This announcement by Bharat Biotech comes on days after the Centre’s nod to allow commercial exports of Covishield and Covaxin considering the sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccines available with states and Union Territories as well as with the manufacturers. The government will, however, decide the quantity of vaccines to be exported every month to ensure there is no shortage of vaccines domestically.

Centre has also resumed COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the UN-backed COVAX alliance with the government allowing the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) to export 50 lakh doses of Covishield to Bangladesh, Mozambique, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Tajikistan.

