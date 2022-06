News CORONAVIRUS Biden not close contact of Trudeau, says US official says after PM tests positive Feedback

Biden not close contact of Trudeau, says US official says after PM tests positive

Last week, Trudeau met Biden and attended the summit, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Leaders' Second Plenary Session during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Photo: Reuters)