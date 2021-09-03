Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax likely in October: Dr VK Paul

Biological E is likely to launch its ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccine – Corbevax in October. Corbevax, which is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine, is currently undergoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials on adults. “Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it’ll be in next month or two. They’ve made a broad commitment that they’ll supply a significant amount by year-end,” Dr VK Paul of NITI Aayog told news agency ANI.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm for conducting phase 2 and phase 3 trials of the vaccine for children between 5-18 years of age as per approved protocol titled ‘A Prospective, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo controlled, Phase-2/3 study to Evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Corbevax Vaccine in Children and Adolescents’. These trials will be conducted across 10 sites all over India.

The Union Health Ministry said earlier this year that Biological E would supply 30 crore Corbevax doses to India by December. Centre has already made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for these jabs. This ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccine has received government support from preclinical stage to phase 3 studies.

Government of India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has not only provided grant-in-aid worth over Rs 100 crore but has also teamed up with Biological E to conduct animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology (THSTI), Faridabad.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs