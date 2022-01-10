BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advise of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus.

He underwent the test after having some symptoms for the disease and added that he has been feeling alright.

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022

India has been seeing a surge in the number of infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus fuels the spread.

