BMC collects over Rs 65 cr in fines from Mumbaikars for not wearing masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and the Indian Railways have to date collected a fine of more than 65 crore from citizens for not wearing masks in public places.

The agencies impose a fine of Rs 200 whenever a citizen is caught for not abiding by the mask rule in public places.

As per the latest figures, the total amount collected till August 28 stands at Rs 64,57,53,400. Along with BMC, the Mumbai police and Indian Railways have also been authorised to fine citizens for not following the rules. The mask rule has been in place in Mumbai since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city last year.

Also Read: Indian Railways to impose Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks on trains, railway premises

Of the above amount, BMC alone has collected a sum of Rs 55,36,64,600. The Mumbai police have collected a sum of Rs 8,70,49,600 and the Railways has collected a sum of Rs 50,39,200.

Wearing of face mask is compulsory inside the local trains and even at the platforms and ticket counters.

BMC officials assert that they strictly follow the mask rule because wearing a facemask in a public place is a basic rule that needs to be followed. "We have said since the very beginning that collecting fines from citizens isn't our aim, but we have clean up marshals at all places to ensure that the rule is followed. Else the public has to pay fine." said a BMC official.

Also Read: Fake news! No-mask fine in Mumbai is Rs 200, not Rs 1,000

Experts opine that the third wave of COVID-19 in the city is imminent. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also appealed to the people to apply caution and not let their guards down.

The Centre recently observed that the festive season in Mumbai could see large crowd gatherings during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav and hence advised the state government to order local area restrictions.

At present, there are 2,974 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and the overall growth rate stands at 0.04 per cent.