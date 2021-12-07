Booster shots later, prioritize 100% vaccinations: WHO India chief

Dr Roderico Ofrin, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to India, said that it is not advisable to rush with booster doses due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of coronavirus. In an interview with India Today, he added that getting the entire population under vaccination coverage first is more important.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Dr Roderico Ofrin said that India's approach to cut down transmission of infection by vaccinating the entire population is the right thing to do.

Dr Ofrin added the vaccines' response on neutralising the new Omicron variant is unclear.

According to Dr Ofrin, rushing with booster jabs instead of inoculating the unvaccinated population first due to concerns about the new variant is not advisable.

The WHO Technical group on immunisation called SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group on Immunisation) will meet today to lay out the recommendations for booster doses.

India has reported 21 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

On Monday, India's National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation held a meeting to discuss boosters or additional doses. According to sources, no recommendations have been made yet to the health ministry.

India has crossed the 50 per cent-mark for the second dose. Of the eligible population, 85 per cent have received the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"One billion doses in 10 months is remarkable," Dr Roderico Ofrin said, responding to a question on the slow pace of vaccinations.

"The future is uncertain because of the new variants," adding that we already have the tools to handle the possible increase in coronavirus cases.

Reduce the spread, suppress transmission, and vaccinate so that the chain of transmission can be broken, Dr Ofrin added.