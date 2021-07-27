Breaking: Serum Institute to start phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on kids soon

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation today recommended granting permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2/3 trial of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions.

The trial will cover 920 children, 460 each in the age group of 12-17 and 2-11 across 10 sites of India.

More details will be added soon.