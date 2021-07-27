Breaking: Serum Institute to start phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on kids soon

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation today recommended granting permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2/3 trial of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions.
The trial will cover 920 children, 460 each in the age group of 12-17 and 2-11 across 10 sites of India.
More details will be added soon.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today