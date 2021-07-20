BREAKING: Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine to be available by Sep-Oct, says Health Minister

The phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila are over and the vaccine will be available in the market by September-October, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said Cadila's ZyCoV-D will be the first DNA vaccine of India, and 7 crore doses are expected to be available.

ZyCoV-D is a DNA plasmid vaccine, which uses a portion of the genetic code -- DNA or RNA -- in the virus to stimulate an immune response. The company has already applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the country's regulator for the vaccine for those aged 12 years and above.

