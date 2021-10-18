'Cannot cut corners': WHO on Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine

World Health Organization (WHO) stated Monday that it is aware that many people are waiting for the organisation's recommendation for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be included in the Covid-19 Emergency Use Listing (EUL) but it cannot cut any corners.

WHO in a tweet explained that before recommending a product for emergency use, the organisation must "evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective".

In another tweet, WHO conveyed that Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed this data. "WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today," noted WHO.

The organisation explained that the timeframe for the WHO EUL procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine's quality, safety, efficacy, and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries.

"When the information provided addresses, all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to the vaccine," noted WHO.

Earlier on Sunday, WHO's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said that the organisation's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider Covaxin Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

"The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere," Swaminathan had tweeted on Sunday.

