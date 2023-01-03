Centre deems second Covid booster dose not necessary: Report

Based on the current Covid situation in the country, there is no need to administer a second booster dose, a report said quoting government sources. ANI reported on Tuesday that the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed that only 134 new coronavirus cases were recorded throughout the nation in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate at 0.09 per cent.

"As of now no second Covid-19 booster dose is required, first we have to complete the first booster drive in the country. No discussion has been started even in the immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster dose. Our first priority is to complete the first booster drive in the country," said a government source to ANI.

Recently, during a virtual meeting on Covid-19 situation and preparedness in the country between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other doctors and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a request was raised by some experts for a second booster dose for those who have already taken a booster dose six months ago and those with comorbidities. As per the data given by Union Health Ministry, the 220.11 crore total vaccine doses, including 95.13 crore second dose and 22.41 crore precaution dose, have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

A total of 45,769 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Those who have taken the booster dose of the Covid vaccine cannot take Bharat Biotech’s nasal coronavirus vaccine (iNCOVAAC), head of India’s coronavirus task force group National Testing Advisory Group (NTAGI), Dr N K Arora said recently. He mentioned that the nasal vaccine can be used as a first booster while adding the indigenously developed CoWIN platform will not accept bookings for a fourth dose.

When asked by a news channel if the fourth dose will be of any help, Dr Arora said a phenomenon known as antigen sink kicks in when a person is repeatedly vaccinated with a particular type of antigen as the body either stops responding or responds poorly.