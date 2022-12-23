Centre issues fresh Covid guidelines in India: All you need to know

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in China and reduce its healthcare system to shambles, the Indian government and other authorities concerned have laid out a slew of guidelines that can help Indians tide against the BF.7 COVID-19 variant, which is claiming lives in China. In light of rising infections in China and other countries, the Centre has also issued new guidelines for international travel and urged states to focus on increasing genome sequencing of samples collected from COVID-19 suspects and COVID-19 positive patients.

From ramping up genome sequencing to masking up; here are some COVID-19 guidelines that can help you fight the new BF.7 variant:

1. Union Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to mask up and maintain social distancing, especially when in crowded places like airports, railway stations, metros, metro stations, etc.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted those vulnerable and those elderly to take their booster dose as soon as possible to prevent any infection.

3. While taking a flight to your holiday destination, you have to be masked up and completely vaccinated according to the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19, as per the Health Ministry's new guidelines.

4. Passengers showing symptoms of COVID will be isolated and shifted to a nearby medical facility.

5. Children under 12 years of age are exempt from post-arrival random testing.

6. If found symptomatic for coronavirus on arrival, they will undergo testing and treatment as per the prescribed protocol.

7. Government officials have urged Indians to take their COVID-19 vaccines including the booster dose.

8. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that people should wash their hands regularly using soaps and also use sanitisers to avoid any infections.

9. The IMA asked citizens to avoid going to gatherings like weddings and meetings and eschew international travel unless necessary.

10. Watch out for symptoms like fever, sore throat, cold, runny nose, cough, vomiting, or loose motions.

Also read: Country well prepared to meet new Covid challenge, assures civil aviation minister

Also read: XBB Variant: Did You Fall For This Fake COVID News On WhatsApp?

Also read: COVID-19 scare: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers at 3 pm

Also read: What Is BF.7 Covid Variant? China's New Covid Variant Reaches India