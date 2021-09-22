Centre recommends Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives due to COVID-19

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended giving Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.



The Supreme Court had on June 30 directed the NDMA to recommend within six weeks the guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.



The Centre said the NDMA had issued the guidelines on September 11 in accordance with the apex court's order. The financial assistance will not be only for those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the past but will also continue in the future.



The ex-gratia assistance will be provided by states from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and all claims will be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents, and disbursed through Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedure.



A family will get ex-gratia assistance subject to cause of death of their kin being certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government said.



As per NDMA's guidelines, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or district administration would disburse the ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased persons.



