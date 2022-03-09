Children aged 6-11 should wear a well-fitted mask: WHO

As majority of schools in India have either fully opened or planning to open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have issued new recommendations for mask usage by children.

In their latest guidance on masks, the health agencies have said that in areas where SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes Covid-19, is spreading, children ages 6-11 years are recommended to wear a well-fitted mask.

The health agency also said that the children in this age group should wear face masks in indoor settings where ventilation is poor or unknown, even if physical distancing of at least 1 meter can be maintained; and in indoor settings that have adequate ventilation when physical distancing of at least 1 meter cannot be maintained.

The WHO said that each country is facing a different situation in the pandemic with changing transmission intensity, circulating variants of concern, and capacities for health systems to respond. As the pandemic evolves, national policies for protective measures should be agile and adjusted as needed, it said. This is an update to a previous guidance wherein the health agency had advised a risk-based approach for taking a decision to the use of a mask for children between 6 and 11 years of age.

"Adolescents 12 years or older should follow the same WHO recommendations for mask use as adults," the WHO said explaining that a well-fitted mask that covers the nose and mouth should be worn in settings where SARS CoV-2 is spreading, regardless of vaccination status or history of prior infection, when interacting with individuals who are not members of their household.

In general, the WHO recommends that children aged 5 years and under do not need to wear masks. However, the apex UN health agency said that there may be times when caregivers will choose to put a mask on a child - for example, if the child has contact with a person who is at a high risk of developing severe disease or is around someone who is ill.

The WHO also highlighted that decision about mask use in children should be driven by what is in the best interest of the child.

"Mask use should be flexible, so that children can continue play, education and everyday activities. These activities are an important part of child development and health. No child should be denied access to school or activities because of lack of a mask," the WHO said.

Indian education experts believe that reopening of schools in very important for development of children with mask usage.

"Reopening of schools with proper mask usage will help children with their social skills, academic skills as well as emotional well-being. The decision has been made keeping in mind the sensitivities of parents and students who are still reluctant towards in-person classrooms, as it will give them confidence and trust school administrations' preventive measures to embrace the re-opening of schools in full swing more openly," said Praveen Raju, Co-Chair, FICCI ARISE and founder, Suchitra Academy.

"It is essential to the holistic development of children that they experience stimulation again in the school environment, an environment of real-life teaching, physical interactions, sports and active engagement with peers," he said.

In India at least 4,575 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload is presently at 46,962. Active cases constitute 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases, according to the union health ministry. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.62 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.51 per cent, the ministry data showed. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has neared 180 crores.

