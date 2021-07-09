Children face ‘extremely low’ risk of illness, death from COVID-19: UK research

Researchers behind a large UK study said that most young people face ‘extremely low’ risk of illness and death from COVID-19. They said that children are not required to be shielded from the virus.

The authors of the analysis say that their study is the most comprehensive on the topic till date. They offered clinical reports that show that children and teens are less likely to be hospitalised or face severe effects from COVID-19, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg. While the virus complicates things for children with complex disabilities and existing medical conditions, they still face smaller risks as compared with adults.

Elizabeth Whittaker, senior clinical lecturer in pediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Imperial College London said that these findings reflect their clinical experience in the hospital where they see very few seriously unwell children. “We hope this data will be reassuring,” said Whittaker.

However, the data only takes into consideration the situation till February. But Whittaker said that the situation has not changed with the proliferation of the Delta variant.

The analysis found that under 18s in England had about 1 in 50,000 chance of being admitted to intensive care in the first wave. Conditions like active asthma or cystic fibrosis that were previously thought to increase risk of COVID-related illness, brought ‘very little risk’, the researchers said.

The analysis is based on three papers by University of Bristol, University of York and University of Liverpool researchers that have not yet been peer reviewed. The preliminary findings will be submitted to Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the Department for Health and Social Care and the World Health Organisation.

Also read: Follow Covid-19 protocols or face restrictions: Centre tells states amid 'frightening' pictures from hill stations

Also read: COVID-19: India expecting 30-40 lakh Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses through COVAX by Aug