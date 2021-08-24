Children with co-morbidities to be given priority for vaccination: NTAGI chief

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief NK Arora stated on Tuesday that children with co-morbidities will be given priority for vaccination in the country. He added that the panel is the process of identifying co-morbidities as well as children who have them. It will share the list with the state governments.

Arora told India Today TV that even for inoculation of children under twelve years of age, those kids with comorbidities will receive the jab first.

The NTAGI chief stated that there are 12 crore children in India between the ages of 12 and 17. He added that only 1 per cent of these children have some underlying health condition.

Arora conveyed COVID-19 vaccines for children not having commodities will be rolled out only by the first quarter of next year.

He conveyed that the Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out by October end for children. He added that Zydus Cadilla's ZyCoV-D COVID-19 vaccine for kids will be also be rolled out by October end.

Arora further added that children suffering from birth disorders like congenital heart disease will receive the COVID-19 jab first. He added that schools can resume classes even without children getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"India has its own bouquet of vaccines," he said. Arora added that the issue of indemnity is 'çomplex'. Arora was referring to Moderna and Pfizer, who are requesting the government to grant them indemnity i.e legal protection against lawsuits if any beneficiary who receives the vaccine in India gets any serious side effects from the jab.

Also Read: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine first to secure full approval from US FDA

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Australia to make Pfizer available for 16 to 39-year-olds from Aug 30