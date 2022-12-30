China says its Covid data is transparent as countries impose travel curbs

Three years into the pandemic, China abruptly decided to end its zero-Covid policy, which resulted in a massive increase in new cases. When the Chinese government kept removing restrictions, including those on travel, this upsurge was facilitated by ineffective domestic vaccines and decreased natural immunity.



This sparked a Covid scare that compelled nations to start testing fliers from China and other countries. On Friday, South Korea joined India, the US, Japan, Italy, and Taiwan as the newest country to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers. In order to monitor any newly arising variants, the US is also thinking about sampling wastewater collected from international aircraft.



Amidst reports of bodies piling up at crematoriums across several provinces, a UK-based health firm has estimated that since a week ago, approximately 9,000 people have died as a result of Covid.



Covid infections began to spread across China in November, accelerating this month after Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policies, which included regular testing of its population and the publication of data on asymptomatic cases. Long quarantines and forced lockdowns were also abolished by the administration.



Meanwhile, China has dismissed claims that their Covid data is untrustworthy. It has always insisted that the data it publishes on Covid deaths is transparent, according to state media, despite the fact that the official figures are small in comparison to other countries and its hospitals are overrun with infections.



According to Jiao Yahui of the National Health Commission (NHC), China only counts Covid deaths as cases of people who died of respiratory failure caused by the virus after testing positive with a nucleic acid test, as opposed to other countries, which include all deaths within 28 days of positive tests.



"China has always been committed to the scientific criteria for judging Covid-19 deaths, from beginning to end, which are in line with the international criteria," he said.



In response to travel restrictions put in place by several nations, the Chinese media claimed that the Covid testing requirements are discriminatory in nature.



China, which is suffering from an explosion in cases, also wants to determine the difference between the number of fatalities caused by the current infection wave and the number of fatalities that would have been anticipated had the epidemic never occurred. China will be able to determine what might have been potentially underestimated by computing the "excess mortality," an epidemiologist was quoted as saying by Reuters.



The lifting of restrictions, which came about as a result of widespread protests against them in November, has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the nation. Public anxiety has been raised by images of people receiving intravenous drips by the side of the road and lines of hearses outside crematoria.

Also Read: China Covid-19 update: WHO expresses concern over China's sudden spike in cases, insists on more info



Also Read: US considers airline wastewater testing as Covid surges in China