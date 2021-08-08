Citizens can now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp: Health Minister

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said citizens who have been administered COVID-19 vaccines can now get their vaccination certificates through WhatsApp.

The office of the Health Minister said on Twitter that citizens can get vaccination certificate on WhatsApp through three easy steps.

For getting the certificate, a user will need to save contact number +91 9013151515 on the phone and then type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. After this, the user will need to enter the one-time password sent on his/her mobile number, following which the certificate would be received.

The tweet was also retweeted by the official Twitter handle of Mandaviya.

Revolutionising common man's life using technology!



Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps.



📱 Save contact number: +91 9013151515

🔤 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

🔢 Enter OTP



Get your certificate in seconds. — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 8, 2021

Till now, citizens had to log in to CoWin portal to get their vaccination certificate. This facility to get the certificate on WhatsApp will simplify the process and citizens can get their certificates without logging in to the portal.

India had administered 50.68 crore vaccine doses as of Sunday morning as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

