Comprehensive policy for vaccination of children will be out in next 3-4 weeks

The government will come out with a comprehensive policy for children vaccination in the next 3-4 weeks, followed by the launch of pediatric immunisation in a phased manner, says Dr N.K Arora, chairman of the Centre’s COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

“The comprehensive plan with prioritisation of children with morbidity to be vaccinated first and in next 3-4 weeks, we will come out with a comprehensive vaccination policy for children and then we will launch the pediatric immunisation in a phased manner,” Arora said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today.

Arora pointed out that the government is taking a very comprehensive view of immunising children and it remains a high priority area. Currently, the population of children in the country stands at 44 crore.

According to him, the government doesn’t want to take any decision in a piecemeal manner. Explaining the rationale for having a different vaccination policy for children, he said that this comprehensive vaccination policy will deal with all nuances pertaining to the vaccination of children, as they have to be handled a bit differently than adults.

As far as the vaccines for children are concerned, he said, “There are four to five vaccines that are in pipeline, ZyCoVD of Zydus Cadila, we have Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, Corbevax from Biological E. Similarly, Covovax of Serum Institute of India is also there. All these vaccines are underway,” he added.

Arora argued that to have a smooth vaccination policy for children, the government will use the pediatric immunisation platform, the infrstructure for which is already in place. Currently, according to Co-Win dashboard, India has administered over 109 crore doses, out of which over 74 crore first doses and 35 crore second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The target set by the government is to attain 100 per cent vaccination of at least one dose to the entire adult population in the country by end of this year.

Also Read: Impact of festivals on COVID-19 cases to be clear in 2-3 weeks, says Dr NK Arora

Also Read: COVID-19: French health authority advises against Moderna vaccine for those under 30s