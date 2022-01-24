Congress MP Digvijaya Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the leader on Twitter. Singh explained that he was suffering from a cold and after getting an RT-PCR test, it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive.

The Congress leader has requested anyone he came in contact with in the past 2-3 days to get an RT-PCR test done if they are having fever, cough, cold, cold or body pain. He asked them to take care of their health and gave them his best wishes.

मुझे सर्दी जुकाम था। RT-PCR टेस्ट कराने पर COVID +ve आया है।

जो लोग भी पिछले २-३ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उन्हें यदि बुख़ार खाँसी सर्दी जुकाम बदन में दर्द है, तो वे कृपया अपना RT-PCR टेस्ट करा लें। अपने स्वास्थ्य का ख़्याल रखें। हमारी शुभकामनाएँ। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 24, 2022

Apart from being a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha, Singh is also currently a General Secretary of the Indian National Congress party's All India Congress Committee.

Previously, he had served as the 14th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms from 1993 to 2003. Prior to that, he was a minister in MP Chief Minister Arjun Singh's cabinet between 1980-84.

Earlier today, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.

Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.



Meanwhile, India logged 3,06,064 new infections on Monday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328. The active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data update.

The death toll has reached 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

