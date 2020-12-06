Coronavirus update: 36,011 new cases, 482 deaths in 24 hours; active cases over 4 lakh

India reported 36,011 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 96,44,222. With 482 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,40,182 and the total active cases have risen to 4,03,248, which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 91 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With this, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20. According to the ICMR, 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.

On the vaccine front, Pfizer India has become the first company to seek emergency use approval of its vaccine candidate in India after getting clearance in the UK and Bahrain. The vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has shown 95 per cent efficacy against coronavirus during a preliminary clinical trial data analysis. The development is significant since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an all-party meet on Friday, cited experts to say that India could have the first coronavirus vaccine in weeks and that eight vaccines will be manufactured in India.

