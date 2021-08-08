Covaxin, Covishield combination shows better results: ICMR cites study

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday said that study on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield demonstrated better results.

Immunisation with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity, the study said.

Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin&Covishield shows better result: ICMR



An expert panel of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last month recommended conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield vaccines' doses.