Covaxin, Covishield combination shows better results: ICMR cites study

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday said that study on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield demonstrated better results.
Immunisation with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity, the study said.
An expert panel of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last month recommended conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield vaccines' doses.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today