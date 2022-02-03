COVID-19: 48% Delhi parents ready to send children to schools, finds survey

About 48 per cent of Delhi parents are ready to send their children to in-person schools, according to a survey conducted by a social media community platform LocalCircles.



The survey, conducted by LocalCircles received 9,758 responses from residents across all districts of Delhi. 64 per cent of the respondents were men while 36 per cent were women.



Of the 9,758 responses to the question, "What should be the criteria to reopen schools in the capital?", 48 per cent of parents said, "restart in-person schools now that test positivity rate is at 5 per cent or lower". In contrast, 21 per cent preferred the government to "restart in-person school once test positivity rate drops to 2 per cent or lower."



Thirty-one per cent of parents said, "only look at restarting in-person schools in next session in March-April this year."



As the situation in Delhi stands right now with TPR in the 5 per cent range, 48 per cent of Delhi parents are likely to send children to in-person schools.



"Basis inputs from scientists, epidemiologists, virologists and paediatricians, data from the risk of re-infection by BA.2 sub-variant post BA.1 infection and transmissible nature of Omicron and survey findings, a conservative approach is warranted in regard to reopening of schools at this time," the survey says.



The survey suggests that schools should be reopened once TPR reaches 2 per cent, which basis the current decline rates will happen by Feb 10. Schools may be opened on a selective basis now since the TPR is nearly 5%.

TPR is the percentage of tests conducted through Rapid Antigen testing kits or RT-PCR which are COVID-19 positive over the total tests conducted in the district. As per the World Health Organisation, a test positivity of over 5 per cent is a cause for concern for a country Delhi reported on Wednesday 2,683 cases out of 52,736 tests conducted across the city, with 27 related deaths.