COVID-19: BMC issues fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in Mumbai

Amid a surge in the novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai's civic body on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in the city.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the whole building or a wing of building complex/society shall be sealed if over 20 per cent of occupied number of flats in a building or a wing of building complex/society is affected with COVID-19 cases and at least 10 COVID-19 positive cases are detected in these affected flats in total.

A decision on de-sealing a building/wing could be taken at the respective ward level. It also asked citizens to call the Ward War Room in case of any symptoms or queries or for any information and assistance in shifting of patients to COVID-19 facilities or hospitals.

Maharashtra reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday, around 52 per cent, or 6,303 cases, more than the previous day's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

With the new addition, Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said.

The state recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra currently has 66,308 active cases, including 47,476 in Mumbai, the department said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 96.86 per cent. Mumbai added 10,606 new cases on Tuesday, a steep rise from 7,928 infections recorded the day before, and two more deaths, according to the health bulletin.