COVID-19 case fatality rate drops to 2.23%; lowest since April

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

India's Case Fatality Rate lowest since 1st April at 2.23%

The CFR was at 2.75% on June 9 and 3.30% on 19 June

Despite new cases nearing 50,000/day, 30,000 recoveries/day for the sixth consecutive day

A TIFR study in Mumbai reveals 57% slum dwellers had COVID-19 without symptoms

In what can be good news on India's fight against COVID-19, the government has said the country's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is the lowest since 1st April at 2.23%. This comes after soon after a Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) study in Mumbai slums revealed 57 per cent people among 7,000 samples were found to have developed anti-bodies capable of resisting the virus.

The CFR was 3.30% on 19 June and came progressively down to 2.75% by June 9 and to 2.23% as of July 29, said the government data.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, apart from managing to keep the CFR low, the government has been successful in the implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols, which resulted in a consistent trend of over 30,000 recoveries per day for the sixth consecutive day and a lower COVID-19 death rate.

The total number of recovered cases is fast approaching one million. With 35,286 patients discharged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, the total recoveries jumped to 9,88,029. The recovery rate has reached another high of 64.51% among COVID-19 patients.

Medical experts said despite these claims, India had 776 deaths and 49,632 new cases, with the total cases of over 15.32 lakh cases as of July 29. The number of new cases has been above 48,000 for the past four days, with deaths reporting more than 700 on all the four days. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582. The active cases (5,09,447) are under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, a Sero-surveillance: Random Community Testing to Assess Prevalence of COVID-19 infection in Mumbai, done by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), revealed from 7,000 people in three civic wards, 57 per cent people developed anti-bodies and were asymptomatic, raising hopes of herd immunity against the virus, said reports. This was 16 per cent in non-slum pockets of the city, with a population of over 2 crore.

The study was done jointly by the TIFR and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI, Faridabad), University of Chicago, Duke University, ATE Chandra Foundation (Mumbai), Kasturba Hospital (Mumbai) and IDFC Institute (Mumbai), under the aegis of the NITI Aayog, as part of a pilot project.

Also read: Serum Institute's proposal for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial deferred

Launched on June 29, 2020, to understand the extent to which the population in Mumbai has been exposed to the COVID-19 infection and predict the future spread of the infection, this project is to map 10,000 blood samples randomly collected from asymptomatic Mumbai residents. In partnership with BMC, sero-surveillance was done in three wards of the city: F-North (Matunga), M-West (Chembur) and R-North (Dahisar). Dr S Juneja and Dr U Kolthur of TIFR, Mumbai along with Dr G Kang of THSTI, Faridabad have been involved in the design of the study and data analyses, a TIFR release stated.