COVID-19 cases in India: IMA urges govt to remain prepared, make oxygen supply available

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the government to upscale its preparedness considering the increase in COVID-19 cases in multiple countries. It has also asked ministries and departments to make oxygen supply, ambulances and medicines available. The medical body also said that there is no reason to panic now and that prevention is better than cure.

It said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in multiple countries, the public must follow appropriate COVID-19 measures. IMA said that 5.37 lakh new cases have been detected in USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil, while India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, four are from the new variant prevalent in China – BF.7, it said.

The medical body said that with robust infrastructure in public and private sectors, dedicated medical manpower, proactive support from the government, and sufficient availability of medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage the eventualities.

“Indian Medical Association appeals to the government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned ministries and departments to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services,” the body said in an advisory.

The IMA also instructed its state and local branches to take necessary steps in case of COVID-19 outbreaks in their region. It also asked its members to work proactively.

“As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure,” it said.

It also gave a lowdown of the measures one should follow to overcome the COVID outbreak:

Use face masks in public

Maintain social distancing

Hands must be washed regularly with soaps and sanitisers

Avoid public gathering such as weddings and meetings

Avoid international travel

Consult doctor in case symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motion show

Get COVID vaccination, including precautionary dose

Follow the government advisory

