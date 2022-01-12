COVID-19: Centre asks states to ensure buffer stock of oxygen for at least 48 hrs

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the health departments of states and union territories to ensure adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen for at least 48 hours. States and union territories have also been asked to ensure availability of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and that there is an uninterrupted supply chain to refill them.



In his 11-point letter, Bhushan also urged states and union territories to reinvigorate oxygen control rooms. States and union territories have also been asked to ensure onboarding of all healthcare facilities utilising oxygen to the ODAS digital platform either directly or via state APIs.



Besides this, he also requested all states and union territories to ensure functional pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants, adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders and sufficient number of oxygen concentrators. He also asked state and district level administrators to ensure availability of life support, adherence to disinfection protocol, deployment of adequately trained HR, and coordination with private health facilities providing oxygen therapy services.



“For optimal use of all the oxygen delivery equipment and devices, adequately trained HR should be deployed at all the facilities. As advised, training of facility-wise Oxygen Stewards should be completed within the next few days,” Bhushan said while explaining the importance of adequately trained HR. He further added that the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has organised 10 hours training for PSA plant operators for day-to-day operations, 40 hours training of Masters Trainers and 180 hours training of trouble shooting of PSA to a significant number of people across India.



“Taking cognisance of the importance of medical oxygen during the pandemic, the Government of India has proactively and consistently supported all states/UTs in strengthening health systems with respect to medical oxygen infrastructure,” the health secretary said in his letter. He further added, “The emerging scenario calls for immediate measures by state/UTs to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at all concerned health facilities.”

