COVID-19: Centre asks states to reduce restrictions as cases decline

The Centre has asked states and union territories (UTs) to review and amend the restrictions imposed by them to control the spread of COVID-19 cases as the number of cases in the country are showing a sustained downward trend.



In a letter to chief secretaries and chief administrators of states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that COVID-l9 pandemic is showing a sustained declining trend in India since January 21, 2022.



"The average daily cases during last week were 50,476 and 27,409 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity on 15th February 2022 has declined to 3.63 per cent," he said in the letter.



While effectively managing public health challenge of COVID-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state level points of entries, Bhushan said.



"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state/UT," the letter said.



States and UTs had imposed various restrictions, including night curfews and other checks at borders and airports, to contain the third wave of pandemic in the country which was powered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



With the changing epidemiology of the pandemic globally and in lndia, the Centre has reviewed the existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of virus. The Union Health Ministry also revised its guidelines for international arrivals on February 10.



Bhushan also asked states and UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. "They may also follow the broad five-fold strategy of - 'Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior'," he said.



India reported 30,615 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the daily positivity rate stood at 2.45 per cent.

