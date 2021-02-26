COVID-19 crisis: 16,577 fresh cases reported, India's national recovery rate 97.17%

India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680,according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

A total 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,50,680 which translates into a national recovery rate of 97.17 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.42per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,46,61,465 samples have been tested up to February 25, of which 8,31,807 samples were tested on Thursday.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: India provided 361.94 lakh doses to various countries

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination to be halted for two days; CoWIN app to be updated