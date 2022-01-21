COVID-19: Delhi govt proposes to lift weekend curfew, odd-even system for markets

The Delhi government has decided to relax restrictions and lift the weekend curfew in the wake of daily cases going down. The AAP government has also decided to do away with the odd-even system in markets and malls. It will also allow private offices to function with 50 per cent capacity.



This proposal has been approved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal for approval.

Delhi recorded 12,306 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 17, 60,272 on Thursday. The national capital also reported 43 deaths on Thursday which is the highest since June 10, 2021, according to the state health bulletin.



The number of active cases currently stands at 68,730 and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent. COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi went down to 21.48 per cent with over 57,290 tests being conducted in a day. Daily cases have gone down from over 28,000 in a span of 10 days and hospitalisations are also down, according to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.



Jain had also said earlier this month that COVID-19 caseloads are likely to fall in the coming days. He also said that measures like weekend curfew and preemptive restrictions helped in curbing the spread of the virus.