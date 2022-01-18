COVID-19: Delhi reports 11,684 new cases, positivity rate declines to 22.47%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent from 27.99 per cent a day earlier.

A total of 17,516 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 38 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

On Monday, the capital city had recorded 12,527 new COVID-19 cases.

With the addition of new cases on Tuesday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 66,428. Of these, 63,432 patients are in home isolation. A total of 2,590 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 871 are on oxygen support, including 139 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed. 837 patients are in the ICU.

Last Thursday, the city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city were three times the number recommended by ICMR.



According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.



India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with the country reporting 2,38,018 new cases on Tuesday.

