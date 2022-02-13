COVID-19: Delhi reports 804 new cases, positivity rate at 1.50%

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, while the postivity rate declined to 1.50 per cent.

While 1,197 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, 12 more deaths were also recorded. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 920 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.

The active cases in the national capital stood at 3,926 on Sunday, as per the health bulletin. While 2,590 patients are in home isolation, 451 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Also Read: Biological E seeks EUA for Corbevax COVID vaccine for 12-18 yrs age group

Also Read: Over 70% children in 15-18 age group received first dose of Covid vaccine

