COVID-19: Delhi reports 9,197 cases, postivity rate declines to 13.32%

Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate declined to 13.32 per cent.

A total of 13,510 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 34 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

The national capital had recorded 11,486 new cases on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 16.36 per cent. 45 deaths were reported on Saturday, the highest since June 5. On January 13, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

With the addition of new cases on Sunday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 45,049. Of these, 42,438 patients are in home isolation. A total of 2,342 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 814 are on oxygen support, including 164 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with the country reporting 3,33,533 new cases on Sunday.

