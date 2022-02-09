COVID-19: Glenmark launches country’s first nasal spray for patients

Mumbai-headquarted pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has rolled out India’s first Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) named FabiSpray in collaboration with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research and Development Corporation. FabiSpray is used for treating adult COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of progression of the disease—non-vaccinated patients, patients in the middle and older age group and patients with co-morbidities.



How does Glenmark’s FabiSpray work? FabiSpray, which is a nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS), is designed to kill COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. When sprayed over the nasal mucosa, NONS acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus and prevents it from incubating and reaching the lungs.



Glenmark had received manufacturing and marketing approval for its nasal spray from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). “We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize. This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said.



The phase 3 trial for the nasal spray in India showed the reduction of viral load of 94 percent in 24 hours and 99 percent in 48 hours. The phase 3 trials for the spray were conducted in 306 adult COVID-19 patients across 20 clinical sites in India. This double-blind, parallel arm and multicenter study evaluated the efficacy and safety of NONS versus saline nasal spray in non-hospitalised adult patients.



Glenmark Pharma’s Senior VP and Head of Clinical Development Dr Monika Tandon said, “The results from this Phase 3, double-blind, placebo controlled trial are encouraging. Demonstration of reduction in the viral load has significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective. In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

