COVID-19: Govt updates guidelines for international arrival; here’s what’s changed

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued revised guidelines for international arrivals. The government has said that apart from uploading the RT-PCR negative report, a passenger also has the option of uploading a certificate of full COVID vaccination. The demarcation of ‘at-risk’ countries has also been removed, meaning that passengers from those countries do not need to give samples and await their results upon arrival.

“Random sampling of 2 per cent of International Travellers from all countries on arrival. Travellers can give samples and are allowed to leave the airport. Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day & uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with,” said health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

