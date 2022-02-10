COVID-19: Govt updates guidelines for international arrival; here’s what’s changed

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued revised guidelines for international arrivals. The government has said that apart from uploading the RT-PCR negative report, a passenger also has the option of uploading a certificate of full COVID-19 vaccination. The demarcation of ‘at-risk’ countries has also been removed, meaning that passengers from those countries do not need to give samples and await their results upon arrival.

“Random sampling of 2 per cent of international travellers from all countries on arrival. Travellers can give samples and are allowed to leave the airport. Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day & uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with,” said health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

All points of entry such as airports, seaports and land borders will follow the new guidelines. The changes will be effective from February 14.

Here the new guidelines:

Travel planning

Submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before departure Upload negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report of a test conducted 72 hrs before the journey or a certificate of full vaccination Submit a declaration vouching for the authenticity of the report A declaration agreeing to abide by the government’s decision upon arrival

Before travel

Only passengers who have uploaded all the necessary self-declaration details on Air Suvidha portal will be allowed to proceed Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to proceed after thermal screening Passengers must download Aarogya Setu app

During travel

Passenger reporting COVID symptoms during flight will be isolated Airlines will issue proper in-flight announcements about precautionary measures, testing requirements, etc.

On arrival

Thermal screening will be undertaken. Self-declaration forms will need to be produced Symptomatic passengers will be isolated. If positive, their contacts will be identified as per law Two per cent of total passengers in the flight to be tested randomly. Upon submission of samples, they will be allowed to leave. If they test positive, their samples will be sent for further genomic testing, and will be isolated Self-monitoring for 14 days after arrival. If they test positive, they must self-isolate and contact authorities

Also read: COVID-19: Glenmark launches country’s first nasal spray for patients