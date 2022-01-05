scorecardresearch
COVID-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic patients

As per these guidelines, those patients under home isolation who have not reported fever for the past 3 consecutive days and have passed from testing positive for at least 7 days will stand discharged and can end home isolation.

Union Health Ministry has issued a set of guidelines for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic coronavirus patients. As per these guidelines, those patients under home isolation who have not reported fever for the past 3 consecutive days and have passed from testing positive for at least 7 days will stand discharged and can end home isolation.
 
“Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over,” the Ministry said. 
 
As per these guidelines, patients are advised to stay hydrated, practice hand hygiene, follow respiratory protocol, use a triple-layered mask which can be discarded in a paper bag within 72 hours of use, and most importantly, identify a separate, well-ventilated room.
 
These guidelines also warned patients against using steroids in case of mild disease as well as self-administering and overusing them as this could lead to more complications. Patients also need to avoid information floating on social media citing non-authentic sources and treatment protocols sans any evidence to avoid panic and long-term harm.
 
The Union Health Ministry has also advised patients against self-medication, blood tests or other tests like chest X-ray or chest CT scan without the advice of healthcare professionals. Patients and/or caregivers must seek immediate medical attention if they have high fever (more than 100˚F for over 3 days); difficulty in breathing; dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≤ 93 percent on room air in at least 3 readings in an hour); persistent pain or pressure in chest; mental confusion or inability to arouse; and severe fatigue.
 
Besides this, the guidelines also ask State Governments to formulate grass-root level Surveillance Teams under the overall supervision of State Health Authority.
 
Responsibility of the surveillance teams

  • These teams will be responsible for monitoring the patient in home isolation via initial assessment of the patient and that of facilities for home isolation.
  • These teams will comprise ANM workers, sanitary inspectors, MPHWs, etc and may provide home isolation kits to the patient/caregiver as per the State Government guidelines.
  • These kits may contain masks, paracetamol, hand sanitisers and a detailed leaflet to educate patients and family members in local language.
  • Surveillance teams are also expected to undertake patient education on the disease, its warning signs, COVID-appropriate behavior and the need for vaccination for all those eligible.
  • Health workers should contact patients on a daily basis either in-person or via telephone/mobile. They should take down details like temperature, pulse, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), overall wellness and worsening of signs/symptoms.
  • If there is worsening of symptoms/signs or fall in oxygen saturation levels, the surveillance team is expected to reassess the patient and inform the control room for shifting the patient to hospital.

