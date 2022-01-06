COVID-19: IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 positive cases

IIT-Guwahati has been declared a containment zone after 60 coronavirus positive cases were reported from the campus. As per the containment order issued by the Kamrup District Magistrate Kailash Karthik N, entry and exit of people will not be allowed inside and from the IIT Guwahati campus.



As per this order, the North Guwahati Circle Officer will collate the list of persons who came in direct or indirect contact with those infected in the recent past. Besides this, the Circle Officer will also ensure sample collection of all the people who came in contact and isolation and proper care for confirmed cases.



Officials have also been directed to ensure that no law and order situations arise and orders under the containment zone are strictly followed. Officers will also be expected to coordinate with ACS Dhrubajyoti Das as in the event of breach of law and order in the campus.



They have also been asked to provide facilities like food, sanitisers, health check-ups, collection of samples, etc. Disinfection in containment zone and mobilization of local healthcare workers (ASHA supervisors and workers, Anganwadi supervisors and workers) for collecting health-related data from residents inside the campus. They will also be expected to report if anyone is having symptoms like cold and fever, cough, respiratory problems and any other pre-existing medical conditions.



This order has been issued in accordance with “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020” and is effective from January 5 till the time the area is declared safe.