COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Students’ physical presence not mandatory, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the state government has not made physical presence of students in schools mandatory as a few districts are opening schools while others are not. He added that parents may send their kids with permission and also urged people to observe COVID19-appropriate behavior.



“We’ve not made students’ physical presence mandatory in schools. A few districts are opening schools, a few districts are not. Parents may send their wards with permission. We request everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behavior,” Thackeray told news agency ANI.

As of January 23, India’s maximum state reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities. The state’s total cases reached 75, 07,225 whereas 1, 42,115 people succumbed to the contagion in Maharashtra. 27,377 people were discharged on January 23, taking the total recovery count to 70, 67,955. The state currently has 2, 93,305 active cases.



Number of tests reached 7, 33, 69,912 with 1, 95,256 samples being tested on Sunday. No Omicron cases were reported in the state on Sunday. As per the state health department data, Mumbai reported 2,550 new cases and 13 deaths on Sunday; Nashik division reported 4,777 new cases; Pune division saw 15,166 cases including 6,284 in Pune city and 4,085 in Pimpri Chinchwad.



Kolhapur division reported 1,900 cases; Aurangabad division 1,819 cases; Latur division 2,233 cases; Akola division 1,510 cases and Nagpur division 6,735 cases. The state has so far reported 2,759 Omicron cases, of which 1,437 have been discharged as well. Total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in the Pune city 1,002, according to the state health department data.



(With agency inputs)

