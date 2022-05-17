scorecardresearch
COVID-19 in North Korea: Outbreak to have 'devastating' impact on human rights, says UN

New restrictions could have dire consequences for people to meet their basic needs, including getting enough food, Liz Throssell said.

Measures taken in North Korea to fight the first reported COVID-19 outbreak could have "devastating" consequences for human rights in the country, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

New restrictions could have dire consequences for people to meet their basic needs, including getting enough food, Liz Throssell told a briefing, adding that any measures taken against the pandemic should be proportionate and necessary.

