COVID-19: India records 8,865 new cases, lowest in 287 days

India logged 8,865 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 287 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,56,401, while the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,63,852 with 197 fresh fatalities, including 127 from Kerala and 19 from Maharashtra, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the last few days.

The ministry said the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 39 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 142 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.38 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 43 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 53 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,61,756, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 112.97 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

